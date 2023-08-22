BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tim Temple is the next insurance commissioner for Louisiana.

The only other candidate, Democrat Rich Weaver is officially listed as withdrawn on the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

Both qualified to run last week.

Weaver did not say why he was dropping out of the race, but when he qualified, he told BRPROUD that he had planned on sitting down with insurance companies if he were elected.

“Sit down with insurance companies, you know there’s ways we can communicate you know their products, things they use, home repairs they can get contracts things like that.”

Temple and Weaver were the only two to qualify for the seat currently held by Jim Donelon. Donelon chose not to run for re-election.

The primary is set for Oct. 14. The general election will be Nov. 18.