SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple believes twenty years of experience in the insurance industry has prepared him to lead that office.

Temple calls insurance a complex financial instrument.

“You and I as consumers – we don’t care about the complexity of it. We just want something that’s affordable, that’s available and it’s accountable, meaning you pay your claims on time.”

Getting multiple people to agree on the same issue is rare. However, insurance rates, loopholes, and claim denials are all topics that Louisianans agree must be addressed.

With rates that exceed the national average in private auto, passenger auto, and homeowners rates Temple said much of the pain residents feel is brought on by a lack of competition.

“After the hurricanes that we’ve experienced over the last several years, we’ve had twelve companies go insolvent and several dozen have just left the state.”

Temple said a more welcoming environment for insurers to do business is what’s needed to promote competition and increase coverage choice.

He said he views the commissioner’s role as an office that works with insurance companies and holds them accountable.

“As commissioner, they can expect that I’m going to focus on working with the legislators, working with our new governor, working with our new attorney general, working with our new treasurer and all the other statewide elected officials to focus on what we can truly do to create a more competitive environment.”

Temple said voters can expect him to communicate, exercise transparency, and identify what needs to be done so that policyholders can expect to find the most competitive and affordable pricing available.