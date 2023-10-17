SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sam Jenkins Jr. and Cedric Glover are headed to a run-off election for Louisiana’s District 39 State Senate seat after neither candidate reached the required threshold to secure the position.

“We’re going to build up on that margin,” said Jenkins, after receiving 34% of the vote on Saturday’s election, compared to Glover’s 26%.

Jenkins received the endorsement of the current officeholder, Senator Greg Tarver, who is term-limited.

The two remaining candidates for Tarver’s seat are both Democrat, veteran lawmakers with Shreveport roots. When asked what makes him stand out from his opponent, Jenkins said his legal background will be helpful since the legislature is a lawmaking body. He also touted serving in three levels of government including parish, state, and city.

If elected, Jenkins says he will prioritize bringing good-paying jobs to northwest Louisiana.

“I know there are a lot of other issues we must address, but I think that’s one of them that if we can get that right, it can certainly affect other issues that we’re trying to move forward with,” said Jenkins.