SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Candidate for mayor Tom Arceneaux cast his early vote Friday morning.

Our cameras caught up with him outside the new early voting location at the Hamilton Branch on Bert Kouns around 10 a.m.

Arceneaux received the most votes in November 8 midterm election, receiving 27% of the votes to State Senator Greg Tarver’s 22%. Both men will face off in the December 10 runoff.

Arceneaux is a Republican who has been endorsed by Mayor Adrian Perkins and State Representative Cedric Glover.

He said he is confident he will have the votes to be mayor-elect, but it is up to the people of Shreveport.

“I feel very relaxed and it’s nice to have this additional place to vote. It’s the first time I’ve voted here. I usually vote downtown when I vote early. So I’m looking forward to the whole process here. It’s a very convenient for a lot of people in south Shreveport. We hope that take advantage of today and tomorrow for the last two days of early voting,” Arceneaux said.

Greg Tarver‘s campaign said he plans to vote early on Saturday.

Tarver is a Democrat who has been endorsed by Governor John Bel Edwards and Republican State Senator Barrow Peacock.

Commissioner Mario Chavez and City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller have not announced who they will endorse after they did not make the runoff.