SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and city council members will take their oaths of office at a public ceremony Saturday morning at the Shreveport Convention Center.

After the city’s first Republican mayor is sworn in in more than two decades, he will work alongside a city council that is as diverse as the city they took the oath to represent.

Arceneaux is a former member of the Shreveport City Council, representing District C from 1982 – 1990. He also spent time as a city attorney in several municipalities. In an interview with NBC 6, Arceneaux expressed a desire to build relationships with council members and said he’d already met with many of them as he prioritizes his agenda as mayor.

Four newly elected members will join council members Tabatha Taylor (Dist. A), Grayson Boucher (Dist. B), and James Green (Dist. B) for their first meeting as a city council following the ceremony at noon. Outgoing council members Levette Fuller (Dist. B), John Nickelson (Dist. C), and Jerry Bowman (Dist. G).

District E councilman Alan Jackson is both a returning member and a newly elected member of the council as he was appointed to the Shreveport City Council by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards after councilman James Flurry resigned from the council.

Tom Arceneaux – Mayor of Shreveport

Tabatha Taylor – District A

Gary Brooks – District B

James “Jim” Taliaferro – District C

Grayson Boucher – District D

Alan Jackson – District E

James Green – District F

Ursula Bowman -District G

Watch the inauguration live on ktalnews.com.