SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December.

Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins, Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez, Louisiana State Senator Greg Tarver, Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, Attorney Tom Arceneaux, and five other candidates.

Arceneaux received 27.58% of the vote while other Tarver received 22.83% leaving voters to decide on December 10.

After more than 30 years of public service, some may think the mayorship of Louisiana’s third-largest city is small potatoes, but not Louisiana Senator Greg Tarver. He credits his work in the legislature for the growing LSU Shreveport and the NWLA healthcare corridor. Tarver is an entrepreneur and lifelong resident who wants to see Shreveport families thrive. “I want to see Shreveport for my kids and my grandkids,” he said. “The way it’s going right now, it will not be here for my kids and my grandkids.”

Tom Arceneaux is no stranger to public service; he was the District C Shreveport City Councilmember from 1982 – 1990 and also served as Shreveport’s Assistant City Attorney. Arceneaux announced his candidacy in early February. Arceneaux said experienced, mature leadership was required for this crucial moment in the city’s history. Arceneaux promised to focus on economic development, inspiring youth, and working to curb crime.