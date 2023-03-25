SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Keithville and Shreveport headed to the polls Saturday to decide on millage renewals for Caddo Fire District Six and a new city marshal, respectively.

No candidate secured the required 51% of the vote, so Grayson Scott Boucher and James Jefferson will head to a run-off election.

Shreveport City Marshall results

James Jefferson (D) – 45%

Grayson Scott Boucher (R) – 42%

Anthony Johnson (D) – 7%

Donald “DJ” Gaut (I) – 6%

Caddo Parish proposition results

Fire District No. Six Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Millage Continuation) – Yes 79% – No 21%

Fire District No. Six Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Service Charge Renewal) – Yes 81% – No 19%