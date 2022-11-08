SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilman for district Jerry Bowman reached his term limit and can not seek another term however his wife, Ursula Bowman, and three others threw their names into the race to lead District G.

Ursula Bowman received 49% of the vote, while opponent Derrick Henderson received 28%, leaving the two to face off in the December run-off.

In District B, Gary Brooks took 40% of the votes leaving Carstensen and Thigpen, who both garnered 25%, to either concede or request a recount through the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Tony Nations and Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson will head to the December run-off as neither candidate made it to 50% of the vote.

To see a complete list of Louisiana election results, see below.