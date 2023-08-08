SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A consensus to better fund the Shreveport Police Department leads to competing legislation for a piece of the pie that asks which non-profit and organization needs the funds more.

During Monday’s Shreveport City Council work session, an amendment was added to change the funding source of revenue collected by the city through Blue Line Solutions from traffic violations.

Councilmembers Gary Brooks, Jim Taliaferro, and Grayson Boucher want to amend portions to allow the North Louisiana Crime Lab to receive 15% of the funds and the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center to receive 5%. The Shreveport police department would receive 50% of the funding with Streets and Drainage receiving 30%.

This is a bit different from the legislation previously introduced by councilmembers Tabatha Taylor and Alan Jackson that was unanimously approved by the council. They asked for 20% of the funding to go toward the Shreveport Early Start Initiative with 10% for the Financial Empowerment Center with the rest for Streets and Drainage and the police department.

During the meeting, a representative from each of these four programs came to speak to the council about the importance of their work. Including the Superintendent of Caddo Parish Schools, Dr. Lamar Goree who spoke about the Early Start Initiative.

The council will vote on this amendment on Tuesday along with its competing legislation.