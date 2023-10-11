Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Bossier native Stacey Melerine is running for the BESE Board District 4 seat.

The mother of three is also an attorney.

Melerine said her main focuses are to improve early childhood literacy rates, improve math concepts and skills, and ensure that high school students can graduate prepared to get high wages and high-demand jobs.

“We have a lot of issues in our state right now that could be addressed with solving the education issues that we face, that’s crime, that’s poverty, that’s out-migration. Those are all things we can tackle through providing students with the opportunity to achieve their education,” says Melerine.

Election day is this Saturday, October 14.