STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has remained quiet on his re-election campaign trail this fall.

However, Kennedy opted to share his views on various topics at the Stonewall Community Center during a speech with his supporters on Tuesday.

Kennedy chose in a twenty-minute speech to take shot after shot at President Joe Biden and his party.

“My personal opinion, the Biden Administration sucks,” said Kennedy.

In an exclusive interview with KTAL’s Keith Jouganatos, he chose not only to continue his onslaught of Biden’s performance in the Oval Office, he also backed his highly controversial political ad that went viral.

The video boldly showcases Kennedy’s regard to those who would wish to see the police defunded, telling those people that the next time they need help, to “call a crackhead.”

“My Democratic opponents, who believe in defunding the police, they said it was racist. Now, this is America. They’re entitled to their opinion. I don’t think any fair-minded Louisianan or American thinks it’s racist,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy was not pleased when asked if he had any personal regret about his use of the word and the potential stereotype it conveys.

“I’ve already answered your question. What’s next?” said Kennedy.

I spoke to John Kennedy and asked him if he had any regret for using the term “crackhead” in his campaign after his ad went viral.



His response to me, “I’ve already answered your question. I’ve gotta go shake hands now” @NBC6News — Keith Jouganatos (@KeithJouganatos) October 25, 2022

Kennedy has yet to participate in any debate with candidates he is running against this upcoming November.