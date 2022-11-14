MADISONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy says he is considering entering the race for Louisiana governor.

Kennedy was just re-elected last week to a second six-year term in the U.S. Senate, but now it appears he is giving serious thought to running for Louisiana governor in 2023.

“I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges,” Sen. Kennedy said in a statement released Monday morning. “To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems.

“Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.”

Senator Kennedy was first elected to the United States Senate in 2016. The Democrat turned Republican in 2007 and served as Louisiana State Treasurer before his election to the U.S. Senate in 2017.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, is term-limited and cannot run again until he has sat out at least one term.