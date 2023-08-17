SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City council said taxpayer money was spent improperly at the sole discretion of Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green.

Council members called a special meeting on Wednesday to rescind the unauthorized pay raises Green made for council staff. He admitted to giving thousands of dollars in pay raises to seven council staff members in late June without the knowledge or approval of the full council.

The action was something Shreveport Councilcouncilman Grayson Boucher of District D said Green never had the authority to do, so to avoid litigation, four council members met to officially rescind the pay raises and ask for an independent investigation.

The investigation will not be happening but the month’s worth of money will be paid back to the city. Boucher said the investigation is needed to find out who was involved in approving these secret pay raises.

“This thing started with the council but it obviously went up the chain in the city. So there is more than just one spoke in this wheel and we need to look at every one of those spokes,” Boucher said. “Without the right to subpoena and have witnesses testify under oath, I just don’t know how far we are going to get. The biggest issue for me is the trust of the citizens. We have some major issues we need to get taken care of. The citizens have to trust us with their money. We should be good stewards of taxpayer money.”

Boucher said pay raises have only been approved during a budget season in an open meeting and never by the chairman.

Green and council members Tabatha Taylor and Dr. Alan Jackson did not attend the meeting.