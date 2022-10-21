CONWAY, Ark – The candidates running to be the next governor of Arkansas take the stage Friday morning for their only debate of the general election season.

Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones will face off in Conway in the event hosted by Arkansas PBS with less than three weeks to go before election day.

Friday’s debate comes one day after a new poll from Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College showed Huckabee Sanders holding a double-digit lead over Jones, her closest competitor.

The poll showed 51% of respondents backed the former White House press secretary, compared to 41% supporting Jones. Harrington came in at 3%, while 5% of voters in the poll were undecided. The poll had a 3.9% margin of error.

The debate is being live-streamed starting at 10 a.m. and can be seen in the video player on this page.