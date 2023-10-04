SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The race for Louisiana State Senate District 39, Sam Jenkins, believes he is the best fit for the job.

As a former Shreveport City Councilman, Caddo Parish Commissioner, and Second Term State Representative, Jenkins says he would like to finish what he started.

“If you care about reducing crime, if you care about lowering insurance rates, if you care about making sure that people that want to work can find good paying jobs, if you care about your community as a whole and saving the community and having home ownership in these communities all of that is tied to leadership,” said Jenkins, Louisiana State Senate Candidate.

His focus is on creating job opportunities, infrastructure, and healthcare to help increase Shreveport’s declining population.

“I would love to be that person in Senate District #39 because I think that I have a very good understanding of the entire district and the needs of this district,” said Jenkins.

The other candidates who have qualified to fill the District 39 seat are Barbara M. Norton, James F. “Jim” Slagle, and Representative Cedric B. Glover.

The Gubernatorial is on October 14th. Early voting is open till the Saturday, October 7th.