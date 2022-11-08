SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish voters decided who will lead the parish’s school board and choose whether or not to renew two millages. Voters in Noble chose a new mayor, and Zwolle village council will be decided in a run-off.

Seven of the nine school board seats were open on election night, with six of seven incumbents seeking to return to their council district.

District 1 – Stacy Alford

District 2 – Leah Byles

District 3 – Josh Jenkins

District 5 – Everett Guidry

District 6 – John Stewart

District 7 – Terrell Snelling

District 9 – Dale Skinner

