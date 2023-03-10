SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A retired Shreveport Police Officer with a personal understanding of how tragic and destructive gun violence is in the city wants voters to consider him for the job of City Marshal.

Candidate Donald Gaut is a U.S. Army veteran and retired Shreveport police officer seeking election. He said his experience working the streets of Shreveport for 25 years gives him the proper knowledge for the job.

“I am positioned and posed to reconstitute the office of City Marshal,” Gaut said.

During his career in law enforcement, Gaut worked patrol, homicide investigations, special weapons teams, was a canine handler and was a police academy trainer. He shares what his favorite role was.

“My most fulfilling assignment occurred at the end of my tenure when I was in the community-orienting police unit. That allowed me to meet and interact with the public,” Gaut said.

He wants to use his law enforcement background to address the city’s widespread problems.

“From the crime issue to the blight to the litter. Assisting police and collaborating with police and other law enforcement entities such as probation or parole and youth authorities. All the individuals who are out in the field trying to hold this city together,” Gaut said.

He said the marshal’s office has more resources not currently used to deal with crime.

“The marshal has the ability to go back into the community to make further inquiries,” Gaut said.

He wants to use existing state programs in the marshal’s office to address juvenile crime, build up the office’s reputation, and bring in younger deputies to help inspire the city’s youth.

“To be more of a public service agency,” he said.

He also wants more engagement with all the neighborhood associations.

“Much of my platform rests with how we should be building up community neighborhood associations,” Gaut said.

Gaut and his wife married in 1976 and raised two sons in Shreveport. Tragically, his son Roderick Gaut was killed in 2019 after being shot while protecting his son during a dispute in Anderson Island. A tragedy, Gaut said many Shreveport families know too well. But it has given him insight into how to deal with violence in the city.

Gaut said he served his country and city and wants voters to know he will work to make it better for everyone.

“I promise to the public that I will earn your trust.”