SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2024 Inauguration of the 73rd Louisiana Legislature is scheduled for Monday, bringing lots of changes as a new administration ushers in their policies and legislative agenda.

When the new legislature and governor are sworn in on January 8, Governor-elect Jeff Landry will enjoy a Republican supermajority in both the House and Senate.

Sam Jenkins will move from the House to occupy the Senate seat long-held by outgoing Senator Gregory Tarver. Jenkins said he is reserving judgment until he sees the legislative agenda and proposed bills.

“I’m taking a wait-and-see approach. I want to see what’s being proposed by our new governor; what that agenda will look like which I’m sure will be made public in the near future. And we certainly want to see what bills will be coming from the majority in the legislature,” Jenkins said.

Governor-elect Landry created 14 councils to oversee his transition and provide policy guidance ahead of his administration taking the helm in Baton Rouge.

The recommendations and Landry’s agenda have not been announced publicly, but they are charged with helping shape the governor’s agenda on – agriculture, fisheries and land management, coast and environment, constitutional reform, crime and public policy, economic development, and more.