SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The September 23 deadline to register online for the Louisiana Gubernatorial Election is fast approaching.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that Saturday, Oct. 14, is Election Day for the Gubernatorial Primary Election.

Those in the running for governor are Shawn Wilson, Jeff Landry, John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, Sharon Hewitt, Hunter Lundy, and Richard Nelson.

Voter reminders:

● Early voting is Sept. 30 – Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and

overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal or in

writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

● The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Oct. 13 by 4:30 p.m.

(other than military and overseas voters).

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile

app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal.

● Voters can sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID

card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a

passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.