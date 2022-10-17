SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on.

“I think that Shreveport is at a critical time in its history, and it needs some mature experienced leadership to help it go to the next level,“ said Arceneaux.

The Republican is one of nine candidates challenging incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Arceneaux says he’s been invested in making the City of Shreveport better since the late 1980s, volunteering with the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce Task Force in 1981. He is no stranger to public service as he was elected to represent District C on the Shreveport City Council from 1982 until 1990 and served as the city’s assistant city attorney.

He currently works at the Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts law firm, specializing in commercial law. He also serves as a government attorney to many municipalities. For 13 years, Arceneaux served on the Highland Restoration Board of Directors, five of the as president of the board.

Since he announced his intention to seek the highest office in the city in February, Arceneaux has said his administration would work to improve economic development, inspire youth, and work to curb crime.

That includes working closely with the Shreveport Police Department.

“The biggest thing to do is to keep as many police officers performing investigative and enforcement positions as possible.”

He also plans to engage the citizens of Shreveport by conducting weekly meetings with residents and law enforcement to build trust within communities and “find out what’s going on and to find out if there are any problems that are creating friction between the police department and the people in the neighborhoods.”

Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election day is Nov. 8.