SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport.

Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets.

He says when you drive in Shreveport, you know it because of the number of potholes. He thinks it’s time to tear down the entire roads and replace them the correct way.

“Its enough money in the city’s budget, they just told me it’s like $571 million dollars, and I mean it don’t take more than $20 million at the max, if I’m not mistaken, to fix a few roads anyway.”

He also addressed crime, saying he is uniquely qualified to deal with it. He says the entire city has gangs and gang signs and he says you need something to think like they think.

“Not saying I’m the biggest gangster in the world but I have gangster mentality.”

It will be a crowded ballot. Slack is one of ten candidates running for Shreveport mayor, including Democrat and incumbent Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Democrat and longtime District 39 state Sen. Greg Tarver, and local attorney and former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux, who is a Republican. Dist. 10 Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez is also running as a “no party candidate,” along with Democrat Dist. D councilwoman Levette Fuller, Libertarian Lauren Ray Anderson, former Shreveport police sergeant Tracy Mendels, Independent “Julius” Romano, and Democrat Darryl R. Ware II.

Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8.