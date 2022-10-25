SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican James Carstensen is running for Shreveport City Council District B. Carstensen is a Shreveport native that graduated from C.E. Byrd High School.

He says he wants to represent the community that raised him and is a voice for the voiceless.

“The city council’s job is to hold the mayor accountable to tell him exactly what to do and how to do it. Within these confines of laws that they write, but we don’t do that, “said Carstensen.

Carstensen has attended hundreds of city council meetings in the past, and that has given him the courage to take charge to make a difference.

He says crime is a huge issue facing the City of Shreveport. One of his ideas to prevent crime is to increase police pay.

“Then we increase the number of police on the department, but we also reform the pension plan as well as their pay to compensate and find a balance there that works best for that attracts the best of the best, “said Carstensen.

James even says he wants the police to have more in-depth training, and to build community relationships.

“With more focus on de-escalation and more community involvement where we have so many police that are out running a regular beat that they actually know the neighbors, citizens, and the people they can talk to, “said Carstensen.

Community is very important when it comes to Carstensen. He is involved with The Simple Church, Junior Achievement, Goodwill, and the Highland Restoration Association.

Election Day is November 8.