SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat.

Dottie Bell says her slogan is, “Let the Bell ring one more time for my sweet babies.”

“I care so much about the sweet babies. I call them my sweet babies. And I want them to have the best education possible,“ said Bell.

District 12 covers West Shreveport all the way to the Texas line from west of Cross Lake to just south of Buncombe Road. It includes Huntington High School, Turner Elementary, and Walnut Hill Middle School.

Bell says teaching is in her blood. She credits her father Thomas E. Howard, who was a long-time educator with Caddo Parish Public Schools, for inspiring her to follow in his footsteps. With 34 years as an educator and 16 on the school board, Bell is already the longest-serving member so far and currently serves as the board’s First Vice President, but she still has more she wants to accomplish.

“I’m working on trying to keep employees in. Plus, I want to do something with that Praxis exam.“

Bell was a driving force behind the back-to-school $1,000 supplement for the school district.

“I was so happy when I gave the proposal to tell our employees, ‘Thank you for coming back,'” Bell said. “The best thing could’ve happened when Dr. Goree called me a couple of weeks later and said, ‘Look we got some money. We found some.'”

Bell says she would like to do more to make sure everyone is recognized for their hard work if reelected for one last term.

“Every employee from the person that keeps the grounds clean, all the way up. They care and let’s see if we can find some money, a one-time supplement.”

Four other candidates are running for the CPSB District 12 seat: fellow Democrats Carter Bedford, Sheila Crosby-Wimberly, Barbara Johnson Simpson, and “No Party” candidate Joy Sims.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.