SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city.

“I am the most qualified candidate not only this race, but any race in Shreveport. And I’m the only person that has a holistic vision for where Shreveport needs to head on the next 10-30 years,” Lee said.

The holistic vision includes the everyday lives of Shreveport residents and how they think.

“So, I hit on all these particular areas. Parks and recreations, crime prevention, all of these things,“ Lee said.

When it comes to crime, violent or nonviolent criminal action is not the problem, according to Lee. He says it’s more of a symptom of a problem. He is involved in Dads on Duty and hopes organizations like that one will continue to make a difference in the community.

“The only way that you can reduce or eliminate crime is to penetrate the mind of a potential criminal before he or she commits the crime. Detoxify their mind from the negative thoughts, negative behaviors, reprogram it with empowerment programs and that’ll show them a better way of living,“ Lee said.

Election Day is November 8, and early voting continues through November 1.