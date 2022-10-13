SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheila Crosby-Wimberly is a graduate of Caddo Parish Schools who comes from a family of educators and is running to represent students and families of District 12 on the Caddo Parish School Board.

Throughout Wimberly’s campaign, she has urged voters to pay closer attention to the programs that the Caddo Parish School System was implementing. She believes programs like the ‘Pupil Progression Plan’ does not allow students to compete academically with those in private schools.

“We should want our children to excel and aim a little higher than just passing two courses in nine weeks., and so I’m trying to educate our parents and let our parents know what is taking place in the educational system,

Wimberly believes that teachers are instrumental in the success of students. Her open-door policy allows them to contact her directly via Facebook messenger to discuss issues to bring to the forefront.

“They are on the ground doing the work each and every day for our children. They know what our children need, they know what our children are lacking, they know what it’s going to take to push them in order to be better achievers.”

Wimberly plans to address the truancy rate in Caddo Parish. She wants to ensure that students show up, get the resources they need, and build their community with the community’s support. She believes this begins with making positive changes to the students’ environments.

“I want to work with the parents to make sure that we’re all kind of on the same team. It’s time for change, it’s time to bring something new and innovative to Caddo Parish, and it’s time for all of us to work collectively to get it done because together, we can get it done.”

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.