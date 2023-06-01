CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced his intention to seek re-election in October.

A release was sent by the Prator Campaign on Thursday morning announcing his intention to run again. The incumbent sheriff said he was excited to be running again and said the campaign would give him a chance to highlight the accomplishments of CPSO under his leadership.

I’m excited to announce that on October 14th I will be running for re-election to the Office of Sheriff. This campaign gives me the opportunity to share the accomplishments of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

I promise to continue to be tough on crime and careful with your money, no matter if you live in the rural areas of our parish or the center of our city. I promise to continue to be bold and outspoken about reducing violent crime and fighting for victims.

I promise to continue to lead the sheriff’s office with the ethics and integrity that you’ve come to expect from me. If we want to make Shreveport, and all of Caddo Parish, a safer place, it’s going to take us all working together.

I’m humbly asking for your support and your vote.

Steve Prator Campaign