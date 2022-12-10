SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The polls are now open in the Louisiana Fall General Election, which will decide a number of local runoff races in Northwest Louisiana, including the next Mayor of Shreveport.

After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, it could all come down to turnout Saturday as voters decide between Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver and former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux.

Voters will also decide three Shreveport City Council races and two seats on the Caddo Parish School Board in Saturday’s election.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro collected enough votes to win his bid for District C outright on November 8, but the races for Shreveport City Council Districts B, E, and G came down to run-offs that will be decided Saturday.

The District B race was hotly contested. After all votes were tallied, what appeared to be a three-way tie between Gary Brooks, Mavice Thigpen, and James Carstensen led to a lawsuit filed by Carstensen in hopes of getting the votes recounted. A Caddo Parish judge dismissed Carstensen’s claim, leaving Thigpen and Brooks to battle it out at the ballot box.

Caddo Parish School Board seats in Districts 7 and 12 are also up for grabs as incumbents Darren Dixon and Dottie Bell could not get 50% of voters to select them to return to the board.

In addition to various school board and town or council seats in Bienville, Claiborne, De Soto, Natchitoches, Sabine, and Webster, the villages of Mooringsport and Robeline, the town of Homer and Campti, and the city of Springhill will also choose new mayors. Campti voters will also vote on a new police chief.

Statewide, voters will also be deciding three constitutional amendments.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Watch here for results in the Louisiana Fall General Election.