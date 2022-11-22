SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Shreveport mayors have announced their support for one candidate facing a run-off election for mayor.

According to a release, current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover have announced their endorsement of candidate Tom Arceneaux. The announcement was made Tuesday evening at a fundraiser.

This announcement comes after a tight race for the mayorship resulted in a run-off between Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver on November 8.

A press conference formally announcing the endorsements is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the candidate’s campaign headquarters.

Arceneaux received 27.58% of the vote while other Tarver received 22.83% leaving voters to decide on December 10.