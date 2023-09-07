SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The only woman in the race for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office is an attorney in the city of Shreveport and believes her experience within that system makes her uniquely prepared to be a change-maker.

Patricia “Pat” Gilley is running to become Sheriff of Caddo Parish.

Gilley and her husband, a retired JAG officer, are on the verge of closing their “mom and pop” law practice in Shreveport after 35 years of practicing law in the city. Over the decades Gilley said she has learned one thing for certain – the system is broken.

“I’m running because I believe the criminal justice system, the legal system in this parish is really broken and it has been for at least the 35 years I’ve been practicing here,” Gilley said.

Gilley said the skills she has accumulated while navigating the Caddo Parish criminal justice system are perfect for solving the problems facing communities.

“I think I have the best qualities that are required for the sheriff’s office.”

Gilley said running for Caddo Parish Sherrif is her final attempt at fixing the system before she and her husband ride off into the retirement sunset. She challenged Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart in an election 3 years ago because no one was willing to enter the race against the incumbent, which Gilley feels is wrong for democracy.

“In America, the voters should always have a choice,” Gilley admits that during her run for the DA’s office, she was out-fundraised. Her campaign received six donations – which is nowhere near the funding that “winning campaigns” are built on. However, she said the more than 32,000 votes that she received indicated that voters are ready for something new.

“I know that people are ready for change.”

When asked what the single most important issue that needs correcting at CPSO Gilley said it isn’t just a sheriff’s office issue it is all of the departments.

“It’s the DA’s office, SPD, the sheriff’s office, the court system, the clerk of courts – they’re all broken. There is no accountability in this little corner of our state, and then there’s no transparency. I know it’s not just me because our current Sheriff Steve Prator said the same thing on June 30 when he announced he wasn’t going to run again.”

During her first week in office, she plans to apply to CALEA The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. CALEA is a program that provides accreditation and accountability standards for police, and sheriff’s departments nationwide.

She said that is the first step to help the general public and the employees of the CPSO understand what accountability is.

Gilley also pointed out the difficulty in making a public records request an issue she believes is directly related to the lack of transparency in the system.

While speaking of transparency, Gilley also mentioned her own experience as a defendant after she was hit with a contempt of court charge in Bossier Parish.

Gilley also believes people want an accessible leader who will employ modern tactics to modern problems and threats to public safety.

Gilley doesn’t back down from her gender. She believes that as a woman she will take a different approach because she has different sensibilities. She also credits her love of reading and studious nature as factors that will separate her from the male sheriff’s stereotype.

The candidate also said she would not seek re-election to the seat.