SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Capital Improvements Committee (SCIC) is scheduled to hold a public meeting on Thursday at Government Plaza to begin the work of deciding what to include in a bond proposal to be voted on in a later election.

Capital projects are reported to last 20 years.

On the agenda, is a discussion on parks and recreation projects followed by public building projects, both topics will be led by SPAR Director, Shelly Ragel.

In last week’s meeting the chair of the committee, Larry Clark, said his role is to guide the group comprised of 19 citizen committee members to create the best bond package as bond issues have not been successful in previous years.

The mayor’s conference room is located on the second floor of the Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street on September 7, 2023, at 5 p.m.