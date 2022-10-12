SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The election is right around the corner for Shreveport voters. On Tuesday, the North Shreveport Business Association hosted a forum for the Shreveport Mayoral candidates.

The Treasurer for the North Shreveport Business Association, Debbie Martin, says it was important for the candidates to pitch their campaign among local businesses.

“In January, our board selected this format, and we chose the candidates after the August and July qualifying date,” she said.

The association did not invite all 10 candidates. They did ask incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins, State Senator Gregory Tarver, Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez, and Tom Arceneaux to participate.

Martin says the forum addressed issues important to the business association members. All participants asked all four candidates business-related questions.

Mayor Perkins says if elected again, he would continue to foster relationships with technical schools.

“We have resources that are going up. It helps us pay for those positions, but if you look, we also have jobs that are in such high demand that we can’t even fill them at this point. So we look to partners like NLTCC to help us with workforce development so that we can continue to grow as an economy,” said Mayor Perkins.

Republican candidate Tom Arceneaux says he plans to concentrate on supporting local businesses.

“The best way we can grow our businesses and the best way the city can help grow businesses is to help local businesses start and grow,” he said.

Independent Mario Chavez says he plans on focusing on retention within the City of Shreveport.

“You have to figure out how do we create a workforce. How do we incentivize our students to be in the next workforce that we want so that our kids are not leaving Shreveport, Louisiana,” said Chavez.

Democrat State Senator Greg Tarver says if elected, he plans to meet the people and local businesses where they are and focus on their needs.

“We need to ask the local businesses how we can help them, bring the community together, and listen to them. Listen to the City of Shreveport, talking to them so we can get things done,” he said.

Election Day is November 8, 2022.