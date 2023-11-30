CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After several Caddo District Court Judges recused themselves in John Nickelson’s lawsuit objecting to the results of the November election is finally being heard in court.

The judge in the case ruled that both councils must submit briefs. Nickelson, the plaintiff, has until December 2 at noon, and the defendant, Whitehorn, has until December 4 at noon.

Nickelson’s legal team made their case at the start of the day by calling Sherri Wharton Hadskey, Commissioner of Elections for the Secretary of State of Louisiana.

The attorneys presented Hadskey with evidence showing that two people – in Precinct 103 and another in Precinct 109.

Caddo Parish Precinct 109 highlighted in red (Source: Caddo.org) Precinct 103 in Caddo Parish highlighted in red (Source: Caddo.org)

Hadskey confirmed from the witness stand that both individuals appeared to have voted twice. One person voted early in person and in person on election day, and the other voted via mail-in ballot and in person on election day.

The attorney for Whitehorn questioned the relevance of these confirmations as voter privacy rights prevent anyone from knowing who the voters selected with their double votes.

State data does track whether or not a registered voted cast a vote; however, who the voter selected remains private.

Nickelson’s team also posed a hypothetical about a potential special election and the timeline of such action.

If a special election is called, which is purely hypothetical without a ruling, it will be held in March 2024. The sheriff-elect would be sworn in July 2024.