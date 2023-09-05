SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Commission has sworn in Grace Anne Blake as the new interim commissioner for District 8.

Blake will fill the remaining term for Ronald Cothran, who withdrew his name from the District 8 race in conjunction with the race for the newly redistricted District 10.

Cothran was selected earlier this year on January 12 as the interim Commissioner for District 8.

Previously he served 23 years in the military and 15 years in the civilian sector as a medical noncommissioned officer (NCO), Sergent Major of the 10th Mountain Division-Fort Drum in New York, and a principal at Mound Street Academies.

Blake is a Shreveport native and graduate of Louisiana Technical College Barber Program and the owner of Avalon Hair Salon for 25 years.

In a media statement, her community affiliations include numerous charitable organizations such as Elk Club Lodge #122, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, St. Jude’s, and the Krewe of Centaur.

Blake was sworn in by Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence. The term filled by Blake ends January 7.

According to the Parish Commission, a commissioner is appointed to enact ordinances, set policy and establish programs in such fields as criminal and juvenile justice, highways and streets, sanitation, planning and zoning, public health and welfare, libraries, culture and recreational facilities, economic development and general administrative services.

The candidates in the running for the Saturday, October 14 Election to fill the District 8 seats are Blake and ‘Tim’ Euler.