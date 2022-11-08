NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish School Board had three of its eleven seats open. Alderman, mayor, police chief, and council seats in municipalities throughout the parish were also being contested.

Chad Fredieu won the race for NPSB District 7 and will fill the seat of Eugene Garner, who did not seek re-election.

District 9 incumbent Beverly Broadway was unseated by challenger Micah Nicholson.

Russell “Russ” Danzy was only challenged by one opponent and was elected into NPSB District 10.

Town of Campti

Campti residents had to choose between five candidates competing in the mayor’s race, a new police chief, and five members of the town council.

The mayor of Campti will be decided in a run-off between Katrina Evans and Laron Winslow.

