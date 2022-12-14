SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced his transition team and administrative priorities for segments of the transition team in a media release Wednesday morning.
According to the release, the Arceneaux transition team will serve at the pleasure of the mayor-elect and is tasked with providing him with support in all matters related to his transition into his term as Shreveport’s mayor.
“I want to thank each citizen that answered the call to serve. Their participation on this team will
play a critical role in the smooth transition of power and will help me to plan workable solutions
for issues that affect each of our neighborhoods,” Shreveport Mayor-elect Arceneaux said.
The transition team includes many familiar names in the area, including Shreveport Councilmembers LeVette Fuller, and John Nickelson. Local clergy members and business owners cross political party lines.
The transition team is separated into six committees, with members assigned based on their respective skill sets and community involvement.
Administrative Transition Committee
This committee advises the mayor-elect on transitional responsibilities related to operations between election day and the Mayor-Council Inauguration to be held on December 31, 2022.
Public Safety Transition Committee
This is a Long-Range Survey Committee that will assist the mayor-elect in developing citizen-led
strategies to reduce crime. It will host discussion sessions with the public, and following the
inauguration, this committee will provide the mayor with an assessment of its findings.
Blight Abatement Transition Committee
This is a Long-Range Survey Committee that will assist the mayor-elect in identifying existing
blight abatement laws, successful blight strategies practiced in like-sized cities, and critical areas of concern in the community. Following the inauguration, this committee will provide the Mayor with an assessment of its findings.
Business and Economic Development Transition Committee
This is a Long-Range Survey Committee that will assist the mayor-elect by developing a report
that outlines key impediments to new and expanding businesses within the City of Shreveport. This committee will also identify ways for the City of Shreveport to encourage minority, woman, and veteran-owned business participation in city contracting. Following the inauguration, this committee will provide the mayor with an assessment of its findings.
Community Building Transition Committee
This is a Long-Range Survey Committee that will coordinate community outreach efforts with the mayor-elect following his inauguration. This committee will also work to develop suggested
youth, arts, sports, music, and outreach programming that support the efforts of the City of
Shreveport.
Finance Transition Committee
This committee is responsible for reviewing the City budget and advising the mayor-elect on all
accounting, actuarial, and practical matters related to the Certified Audited Financial Report. This
committee will provide the mayor-elect with a report on key items related to city finances.
