SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mavice Hughs-Thigpen is running for City Council District B in the City of Shreveport.

She says she is no politician, but she heard from God to run to be the next councilwoman.

“I heard, I think, and I know in my heart. I know God say, why not you, “said Thigpen.

Mavice Hughs-Thigpen grew up in Shreveport and has a lot of love for District B. She set her roots here by raising her family and owns a restaurant.

“I want to see some things done in our city and in my district,” Thigpen said.

“Let’s get behind our local businesses and try to get them going. and I do want to bring more business to Shreveport, “said Thigpen.

She owns Eddie’s Restaurant in Shreveport and wants to promote more local businesses in the area.

“We have brought national attention to Shreveport. So, we want to keep bringing positive things and good attention to Shreveport, not always the bad news, “said Thigpen.

On top of owning a restaurant, she is also a mother of five and has seven grandchildren. If elected, she has special plans for families in Shreveport.

“And I want to start a campaign. Bring the kids home. Let’s bring our kids home, but they have to have something to come home to, “said Thigpen.

Election day is November 8.