SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidate for Louisiana Attorney General and current House member for District 42, John Stefanski believes that Louisiana is failing to provide quality of life for the state’s residents.

Stefanski cites crime in major cities as one of the issues the state must tackle.

He believes that the office of the attorney general is in a perfect position to lead and build a coalition to get crime under control and support local district attorney’s offices. Stefanski said that could include partnering with the DA by providing prosecutors to assist in felony cases; or providing investigators to aid law enforcement agencies.

“With the rise in human trafficking that we’re seeing throughout the country and also this state I believe the attorney general’s office is in a perfect position to work those cases and team up with not only locals but the federal government as well.”

Stefanski called the rise in fentanyl-related deaths and non-fatal overdoses scary.

“If you’re 18-45 right now the most likely reason you’re going to die is a fentanyl overdose. And I think that should scare every Louisianan. It’s one of the reasons I passed a bill this session which is the toughest penalties for those who distribute fentanyl in the entire nation.”

The bill Stefanski is referring to is Act 399 which went into effect on August 1.

Under the new law, illegal sellers of fentanyl or carfentanil are subjected to serve jail sentences without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence and fines. Each subsequent conviction will get the offender a tougher sentence. Larger amounts of fentanyl – 250 or more grams equates to a life sentence.

His number one goal is “supercharging” the criminal division of the AGs office. Stefanski also reinforces the concept that the attorney general represents the people and his office will hold everyone accountable to the letter of the law.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The attorney general is the attorney for the citizens of the state of Louisiana, and everyone needs to be held to the same standard. That includes normal everyday people, elected officials, and everyone else in between.”

Stefanski continued to express that the amount of trust extended to law enforcement and he believes the vast majority of law enforcement is doing the best job they can. But in cases when a member of law enforcement violates the public trust it must be handled appropriately.

“Every now and then if someone does either commit a crime, make a mistake they have to be held accountable as well. So that’s an important role of the attorney general’s office – in making sure the people we’ve entrusted with power are held accountable as well and that’s something I’m well prepared to do.