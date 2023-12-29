SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Supreme Court has denied Henry Whitehorn’s request for an appeal. This means another race for Caddo Parish Sheriff will take place.

Whitehorn issued a statement late Thursday night saying in part, “What this means is that John Nickelson, the Republican attorney with zero law enforcement experience, has successfully gotten an election overturned, and he did so by misleading the people of Caddo Parish.”

The Presidential Preference / Municipal Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024.