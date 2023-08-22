SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) shared his thoughts on Wednesday’s presidential debate among GOP White House hopefuls.

Cassidy said he feels the issues of inflation and social security should be prioritized among 2024 candidates.

“I want them to beat Joe Biden,” said Cassidy.

When asked his thoughts on the current, GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, not being scheduled to debate, the Senator responded, “I wish he was.”

He continued, “If you have credible opponents, it’s the duty to the voter to go out and present your plans. What will you do to make their life better?”

The Senator also weighed in on his latest endeavors for the state of Louisiana, touching specifically on Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force base, and emphasizing its importance to the defense of our country.

In the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, $128 million was included for Barksdale, as well as more than $3.7 million for Camp Minden.

“This helps that base defend our country,” said the Senator, who also discussed supporting service members, when it comes to dormitories, health, and childcare.