SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The results of a recount requested by Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson challenging the results of Louisiana State Representative District 4 election night outcome leave the outcome unchanged.

Johnson’s recount request came as he and candidate Jasmine Green were in a statistical dead heat and less than 50 votes determined which Louisiana House hopeful would go into a run-off election with Joy Walters.

A meeting was convened on Thursday morning to hand count the votes, according to Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence.

Members of the Republican and Democratic parties were present as well as candidate Johnson and a representative.

Ballots were verbally counted and tallied aloud with members of the Board of Election Supervisors present. According to Spence, Johnson gained three additional votes taking his votes which was not enough to overcome the deficit, leaving the election result unchanged.

Jasmine Green and Joy Walters will compete in the run-off election on Saturday, November 18.