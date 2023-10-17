SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court said they’re seeing a trend in Louisiana voter turnout following the 2023 Gubernatorial Election that they want to change.



“What trend we see is people vote once every four years they vote for the Presidential Election. They don’t know where they’re voting. They go once every four years,” said Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence, “We need to get out of that and vote every election.”



The Louisiana Secretary of State’s website shows that statewide; less than 36 percent of voters cast their ballot during this election for governor.

The democratic party had an especially low voter turnout.

Shreveport political analyst Theron Jackson says the key to democracy is participation. He says people are losing the motivation to vote.

“One of the things I think is missing is the focus on issues and ideas. We are in a time now where there’s a big focus for personality and parties rather than issues in it,” said Jackson. “And I’d say that more people are drawn to issues and ideas because it affects them.”

Spence says the community benefits from consistent voter involvement.

We need to realize our local elections, they’re what make our parish better.” Spence said. “These people have stepped out, gotten involved in elections gotten involved in politics, which is not easy. And we need to reward the people that we like with those positions.”