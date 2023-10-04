SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Candidate for the Louisiana Governor, Stephen Waguespack took his campaign Northwest Louisiana to talk to locals about his campaign.

He made a stop in Shreveport meeting with locals at Strawn’s Eat Shop on Kings Highway.

Waguespack former president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry for the past ten years. He’s centered his campaign on how Louisiana is performing economically versus other states, most notably Texas.

“Look I’m the only first time candidate for office. I’m not running for political reasons I’m running because I’m tired of seeing Louisiana lose to other states. Quite frankly I got three boys, 20, 18, and 16. My 20-year-old is taking a look at moving to Texas, and quite frankly I want to stop that from happening year after year and decade after decade in Louisiana,” says Waguespack.

The Gubernatorial primary election in Louisiana is October 14th. The early voting is now through Saturday, the 7th.