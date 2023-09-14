BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana candidate for Governor, Jeff Landry called on the power of the Trump name to help him pack the house in Bossier City on Wednesday.

Donald Trump, Jr. was tapped to host a campaign event for AG Landry in partnership with the National Rifle Association.

“Louisiana needs a change we need to progress. Mr. Landry says we are the last in the SEC the only state that is not growing the only one that is shrinking and I think he is the guy that is going to be able to take the state to the next level,” says the CEO of Allegiance Health Management Rock Borderlon-President.

Early voting begins on September 30th, and the Lousiana Gubernatorial Primary election is

October 14.