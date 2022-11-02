MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tyler Gordon is a local business owner and lifelong Mooringsport resident looking to become the next mayor.

“The reason I got into the race is because I saw an opportunity to help my community. Mooringsport is a great community. We have a lot of fellowship in our community. I think a lot of that fellowship can be improved,” Gordon said.

He is the youngest candidate in the race.

“I thought it would be influential for people in a younger generation like myself and push other young people to get involved in their communities,” Gordon said.

He said he wants to grow his community with a new vision.

“I see a need for improvement in the town. I feel like we need to start targeting the younger generation. Get some new, young families in Mooringsport. We have the ability to start fresh in Mooringsport and bring young people with new ideas,” Gordon said.

He owns two businesses on North Market Street. Repair Pro where he fixes electronics as a certified laser tech and the Marble Cow Creamery where he sells Blue Bell ice cream. He wants to take his skills as a business owner to better his community.

“I want to be responsible for making positive change in my community,” Gordon said.