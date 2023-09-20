SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosted a public forum for candidates seeking Senate and House seats in Louisiana.

Office seekers vying for Senate District 38 and House District 6 attended the forum to give residents of east Shreveport an opportunity to get to know the candidates and their platforms.

Candidates shared their position on issues that included education and crime. Organizers said events like this give candidates an opportunity to meet the community face-to-face.

“If you don’t know about the candidate you are pulling the lead for, it is hard to know and give a knowledgeable vote. You just have to know who you are voting for, and this is a way that they can get to know their candidate and shake their hand” Broadmoor Neighborhood Association President.” Bonita Crawford said.