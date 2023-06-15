SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and a gubernatorial candidate visited a Shreveport business as he tours the state on the campaign trail.

Landry toured Metro Aviation, an air-medical operations and completion center Wednesday. He chose Metro due to his personal interest in helicopters as a young boy.

Landry wanted to promote his vision for outward migration and growing the Louisiana economy. He said his goal is to learn first-hand what matters to residents in order to grow Shreveport’s economy to be a ‘competitor with the rest of the south.’

“What can we do to help you increase your footprint? How can we create jobs in your area because if we concentrate on industries that build Louisiana the people that have been here? I mean, look, Mike’s been here, he’s got a footprint here. He’s got a lot of investment here. We want industries like that to stay here,” Landry said.

Landry also said he wants to focus on the economy, crime, and education.

Landry’s team said he will be campaigning around Shreveport for the next two days.