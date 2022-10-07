SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport and KTAL NBC 6 will host a Shreveport mayoral debate in late October.

The debate will take place at SUSLA Alphonse Jackson Hall Auditorium, 3050 Martin Luther King, on October 20 at 7 p.m.

The debate will focus on the candidates’ plans for Shreveport’s infrastructure.

Anyone who would like to attend the debate should register with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. The event is free, but space is limited, so reserve your spot. When registering, you must specify your registration for the October 20 KTAL/SUSLA debate event.

Doors will close to the public at 6:45 p.m. and candidates will be seated at 6:50 p.m.

Six candidates are slated to participate in the debate, based on qualifications determined by the chamber. The slate of participants will be announced at a later time.