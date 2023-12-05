CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Louisiana Supreme Court justice E. Joseph Bleich ruled Tuesday the results of the election for Caddo Parish Sheriff are void.

In the Nov. 18 runoff election, Henry Whitehorn defeated candidate John Nickelson by a single vote. When the recount occurred, officials confirmed found three additional votes for each candidate and Whitehorn remained one vote ahead of his opponent.

Nickelson filed a lawsuit challenging the results and requesting a special election. He said the process was rushed and unlawful votes were cast in the election. Multiple people were found to have voted both by mail and in person.

In a brief submitted to the First Judicial District Court, Whitehorn asserted, “The judiciary should not decide elections. Louisiana courts have made it clear that the results of an election are to be disturbed only under extraordinary circumstances where a plaintiff introduces compelling evidence that is sufficient to change the result in the election.”

Four judges recused themselves from the case due to their friendships with Nickelson. The Louisiana Supreme Court assigned the case to Justice Bleich.

On Dec. 5, he ruled the runoff election results are void and ordered a new runoff election. Whitehorn’s team is likely to appeal the decision.

In his ruling, Justice Bleich stated, “This runoff election involved a one-vote margin. It was proven beyond any doubt that there were at least 11 illegal votes cast and counted. It is legally impossible to know what the true vote should have been.”