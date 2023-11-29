CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A judge in the Caddo District Court recused himself from the case deciding whether a new election should be held for Sheriff of Caddo Parish.

The Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte filed an order of self-recusal Tuesday morning due to his friendship with the candidate bringing the suit, John Nickelson.

Nickelson’s lawsuit was filed after a recount of absentee votes resulted in both candidates, Henry Whitehorn and John Nickelson, receiving three additional votes. As a result, Whitehorn was declared the Caddo Sheriff-elect.

“Next step will be a trial before a District Judge,” Nickleson affirmed during a press conference explaining why he brought the lawsuit. “The next judge will be Judge [Brady] O’Callaghan, and we will see what happens from there.”

In the event of an appeal from the District Court, the case will be heard by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal. If the appellate court’s opinion is appealed, the Louisiana Supreme Court will render the final decision.

Nickelson firmly believes that there are a number of ballots that were not cast.

“If the conclusion of this process is that a new election is ordered and properly conducted I will shake Mr. Whitehorn’s hand and wish him well,” Nickelson professed. “I’ve said previous[ly] and I’ll say it again, unfortunately, our history in this community unfortunately divides us our future if we’re going to be successful must unite us and that is my goal.”