BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Treasurer and candidate for Louisiana governor John Schroder visits the Benton courthouse on Tuesday.

He met with clerk employees and local elected officials. Schroder has been the Louisiana State Treasurer for the past six years, spent nine years as a state house representative, and has a background in law enforcement.

He said he’s running for governor to focus on the state’s money, crime, and education system.

“I think the citizens of Louisiana have lost faith in the government process and I can assure you this, every decision I make will be with one thing in mind which is what is best for Louisiana. No motivation other than go to work every day and make decisions based on what’s best for our state. Not my politics or your politics,” Schroder said.

Schroder said his experience as state treasurer gives him an advantage in knowing the budget and balancing it.